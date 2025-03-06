Uzbekistan aims to cowork with Shanghai Spacecom to shoot for stars in satellite tech

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. Uzbekistan and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology Ltd. chewed the fat about potential partnerships in the realm of satellite technologies, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and the leadership of Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology Ltd. in Barcelona.

Both parties discussed the development of internet services and the expansion of network coverage in Uzbekistan.

The discussions also focused on strengthening digital infrastructure, improving internet quality, and utilizing satellite communications to advance information technologies. Additionally, both sides exchanged views on enhancing international cooperation, attracting advanced technologies, and fostering the development of the digital economy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties decided to take a deep dive into the potential for collaboration and keep the ball rolling on the next steps.

Earlier, Uzbekistan adopted a law on space activities, establishing the legal framework for regulating key aspects of space exploration and utilization. The law outlines objectives, principles, state policies, and the responsibilities of relevant governmental bodies in the field of space activities.

