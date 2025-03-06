Paddock construction kicks off for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The stage is being set for the grand symphony of speed at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, as the paddock undergoes a metamorphosis, transforming into a vibrant canvas for the upcoming spectacle, the Baku City Circuit told Trend.

As usual, the paddock is being set up on Neftchilar Avenue, in front of the Government House.

"Baku City Circuit Operations Company asks pedestrians and drivers to be careful and thanks the city residents for their understanding.

A reminder: The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will take place from September 19-21, bringing another exciting racing experience to Baku," the City Circuit's statement reads.

