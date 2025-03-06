Turkmenistan delegation joins global dialogue on water issues

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 6. The delegation of Turkmenistan participated in the International Symposium on Water Issues and Disasters in Tokyo, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The event brought together senior representatives from government bodies, international organizations, and water sector experts to discuss critical issues regarding water use and environmental safety.

The delegation of Turkmenistan included officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Turkmen State Water Economy Scientific Production Institute.

During their presentations, the delegation highlighted initiatives by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the protection and rational use of water resources, which have been discussed at international forums.

Turkmen representatives emphasized the importance of water resources for achieving sustainable development in Central Asia.

Special attention was given to transboundary water cooperation, which is considered a key factor in ensuring regional peace and stability.

The water issue has become even more urgent due to global climate change, highlighting the need for careful and rational use of water resources.