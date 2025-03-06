Kazakhstan, Belarus join hands to run innovative solutions on commodity exchanges

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 6. Kazakhstan's Caspy Commodity Exchange (Caspy Commodity Exchange) and the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange signed a memorandum of mutual cooperation to implement an innovative solution, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony of the memorandum took place on March 5, 2025, in Kazakhstan’s Astana, with representatives from both exchanges and government officials in attendance.



The document envisions the implementation of joint projects, modernization of trading mechanisms, and the introduction of innovative solutions that will increase operational efficiency and strengthen the integration of participants in commodity markets.



"The signed Memorandum opens up broad prospects for cooperation. This is not just a formal step -it is a real opportunity for our exchanges to exchange best practices, develop trade, and contribute to the growth of the economies of our countries. We are confident that our joint efforts will lead to the creation of a more transparent and dynamic trading environment," said Murat Kadisov, President of the Caspy Commodity Exchange.



The parties also emphasized that the signed document would serve as a foundation for creating new effective trading mechanisms, which would have a positive impact on trade relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The Caspy Commodity Exchange is the leading exchange in Kazakhstan, specializing in trading a wide range of goods, including petroleum products, coal, and cement. The Caspy Commodity Exchange is a member of the European Association of Energy Exchanges (EUROPEX) as an associate member and holds an ESG rating from the international rating agency S&P Global. It is the first exchange in the CIS region to become a full member of the United Nations Global Compact.



The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange is one of the largest commodity exchanges in Eastern Europe, created to ensure a transparent and competitive trading environment. The exchange actively develops export-import operations, simplifying access for international participants to the Belarusian market. It is the largest spot exchange in Eastern Europe, with over 500,000 transactions annually worth more than $4 billion, and a client base of over 35,500 clients.