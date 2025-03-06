President of Turkmenistan leads council meeting to review national security measures

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 6. President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, presided over a meeting of the State Security Council to review the performance of military and law enforcement agencies during the first two months of 2025, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Minister of Defense Begench Gundogdyev presented a report on measures taken to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities and implement digital systems within military structures.

The Minister also provided an update on the Armed Forces Development Program implementation and creating better conditions of service for officers.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan’s Defensive Military Doctrine serves as a reliable guarantee of peaceful life for its citizens. He highlighted the importance of continuing to equip the army with modern technology and improving the professionalism of officers. The president placed special emphasis on patriotic education for young servicemen.

In addition, the heads of key law enforcement agencies, including the Prosecutor General, the Ministers of Internal Affairs and National Security, the Chairmen of the Supreme Court, and the State Border, Customs and Migration Services, also submitted reports.

Following the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov noted that in line with the country's defensive Military Doctrine, work will continue to maintain military security, strengthen the defense capacity of the neutral state, and improve the living conditions of the defenders of the Motherland and their families.