AZAL recommends booking tickets in advance for Nakhchivan flights during holiday season

Demand for flights en route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku traditionally increases during the Novruz and Ramadan holidays, as well as on public holidays. Considering this, Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, advises all passengers planning to travel during this period to purchase their flight tickets in advance.

Peak travel periods are always accompanied by a surge in passenger traffic, leading to faster ticket sales for popular destinations. To secure the preferred departure time and enjoy a comfortable journey, AZAL strongly recommends that passengers purchase their flight tickets as early as possible.

If required, the number of flights in this direction will be increased to accommodate demand and provide passengers with a seamless travel experience.

Tickets can be booked on the airline's official website www.azal.az, via the mobile app or purchased at AZAL ticket offices.