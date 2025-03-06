Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia engage in talks to deepen industrial ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 6. Anvar Anarbaev, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia, and Dato’ Seri N. Gobalakrishnan, President of the Malaysian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCIM), discussed strengthening bilateral relations, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on plans to facilitate business exchanges between Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia and organize joint events aimed at boosting trade and investment. Key sectors identified for potential collaboration include agriculture, energy, mining, and information technology.

The parties also explored the possibility of establishing direct cooperation between NCCIM and the Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Overall, the value of industrial production in Kyrgyzstan totaled 46.624 billion soms ($533 million) in January 2025. The volume of the production rose by 10.7 percent year-on-year.