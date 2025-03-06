Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan updates electricity generation stats up to Feb. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The volume of electricity generated in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic during the first two months of 2025 has been announced.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan indicates that the Republic's electricity production at hydroelectric power stations (HPP) amounted to 6,310,497 kWh in January 2025.

"Electricity production at solar power stations (SPP) in January reached 3,186,783 kWh. In the following month, these figures were 5,861,628 kWh for HPPs and 4,306,938 kWh for SPPs," the report said.

At the same time, a total of 235,909,206 kWh of electricity was generated from alternative and renewable energy sources during the previous year, representing 48.7 percent of the total energy entering the system from power plants.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel