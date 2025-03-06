Kazakhstan, Russia debate development of interstate relations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 6. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the parties discussed the dynamic development of interstate relations, Trend reports.

In the course of the talks, the Presidents of both countries emphasized the dynamic development of Kazakhstan-Russia relations in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and partnership. The sides also discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation, highlighting the successful implementation of agreements previously reached at the highest level.

The data of the Bureau of National Statistics of the Republic of Kazakhstan shows that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia in 2024 amounted to $27.8 billion, which is 2.7 percent higher compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, exports from Russia to Kazakhstan increased by 8.3 percent, reaching $18.2 billion, while imports from Kazakhstan to Russia decreased by 6.5 percent, totaling $9.5 billion.