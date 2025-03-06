CIS PA commission holds talks on artificial intelligence law draft

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Permanent Committee on Science and Education of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS PA) has held a videoconference meeting, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

"The event brought together members of the Azerbaijani delegation to the CIS PA – Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee on Science and Education of the CIS PA Bakhtiyar Aliyev, and committee member Fariz Ismayilzade. During the meeting, discussions were held on the draft laws 'On Artificial Intelligence Technologies', 'Regulatory and Legal Framework for the Development and Support of Young Talents for CIS Member States', and others. At the end of the online meeting, the date and agenda for the next committee meeting were determined," the source added.