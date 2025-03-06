D-8 nations eye Azerbaijan's Baku for key investment co-op talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Secretary-General of the D-8 (Developing Eight) Organization for Economic Cooperation, Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, has met with Elnur Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy, the publication of D-8 on X said, Trend reports.

Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam congratulated Azerbaijan on joining the D-8 and emphasized the organization’s key initiatives aimed at promoting trade and economic prosperity among member states.

The Secretary-General proposed organizing a meeting in Baku with Investment Promotion Agencies from D-8 member countries to expand investment cooperation.