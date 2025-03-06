Uzbekistan, Georgia forge path to prosperity with enhanced trade co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. The bilateral trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Georgia will grow by 50 percent in 2024, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with a delegation from Georgia led by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who is on an official visit to Uzbekistan.

In the course of the meeting, the sides focused on expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economy, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

The parties emphasized the importance of coordinated measures to sustain trade dynamics, balance exports, and imports, advance industrial cooperation projects, optimize transport and transit potential, and actively involve regions in economic collaboration.

Special attention was given to strengthening partnerships in digitalization and developing tourism infrastructure. Both sides agreed to continue close cooperation at the government level to ensure the practical implementation of the agreements reached.

In 2024, the number of joint ventures and cargo transportation volumes between Uzbekistan and Georgia increased, and direct flights between the capitals were established. Additionally, a digital bank with the participation of Georgian investors is now operating in Uzbekistan. In the humanitarian sphere, the Days of Uzbek Culture and Cinema were successfully held in Tbilisi last year.