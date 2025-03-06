Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss co-op in geology in Pamir mountains

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 6. The leadership of the Main Department of Geology under the Government of Tajikistan and a delegation from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the Pamir mountains, within the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region of Tajikistan, Trend reports.

Key discussions included joint geological exploration activities, the digitization of geological materials, and the provision of statistical reports in electronic and online formats.

The Uzbek delegation's visit to Tajikistan, which will last until March 8, will include visits to geological exploration sites and the Geological Museum. The visit is also expected to result in the signing of a cooperation protocol between the two countries.

The Geological Museum in Tajikistan was inaugurated in 1947, marking the commencement of the systematization of stone materials that have been housed there since 1939. The museum is situated in a purpose-built facility featuring a 320-square-meter showroom and four operational rooms: a shlifotek, a picture library, a room dedicated to monographic collections in paleontology, and a paleobotany room, as well as a history room focused on geological studies in Tajikistan. The museum exhibits 4,540 specimens.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel