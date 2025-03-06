Eni, KKR finalize 25% stake deal in Enilive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Eni and KKR have completed the transaction for KKR’s acquisition of a 25% stake in Enilive, following the necessary regulatory approvals, Trend reports.

The deal, initially announced in October, brings total proceeds for Eni to 2.967 billion euros, factoring in cash adjustments and other items. This includes a 500 million euro capital increase in Enilive to support its growth strategy.

Enilive, with its integrated business model, continues to advance Eni’s business satellite approach. The deal confirms a post-money valuation of 11.75 billion euros for Enilive’s equity.

KKR has also reaffirmed its long-term commitment by agreeing to increase its stake in Enilive by an additional 5%, a move announced on February 18. The completion of this second transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals.