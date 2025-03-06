Investments key to Europe's economic future, says EIB president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Nadia Calviño, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, opened the third EIB Group Forum, emphasizing the role of investment in Europe’s economic future and the need for security in all aspects of the bank’s work, Trend reports.

During her speech, Calviño announced that the EIB will propose expanding its security and defense financing criteria to better address evolving needs while safeguarding the bank’s financial stability. She highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts among institutions to enhance their impact.

The event also featured the presentation of the EIB Group Investment Report 2024/2025, which analyzes investment trends based on a survey of 13,000 European firms. The report identifies three key priorities for boosting Europe’s competitiveness: market integration, simplification, and large-scale innovation investment.

The findings highlight challenges from market fragmentation, the potential of AI in industrial processes, and progress in renewable energy. The report also stresses the economic benefits of social investment, particularly in addressing the skills gap and increasing labor force participation.

The EIB Group Forum runs from March 5-7 in Luxembourg.