Azerbaijan's Aghdam industrial park resident makes splash at Beijing expo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Wallpapers bearing the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand are making their debut at an international exhibition, the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) told Trend.

A resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park, Mister Decor LLC, is representing Azerbaijan at the International Building Decorations and Materials Expo held in Beijing, China.

"The company's booth, which has been warmly received by visitors, features samples of products manufactured by Mister Decor, all proudly displayed under the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand. The exhibition will be held from March 6 to 9," the statement noted.