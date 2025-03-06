Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan's SOFAZ forecasts oil revenues for 2025

Economy Materials 6 March 2025 16:12 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The oil revenues of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) are expected to reach 9.8 billion manat ($5.7 billion) this year, the Deputy Executive Director, Bahruz Bahramov, said at an event titled "SOFAZ Media Dialogue: Investment Results for 2024 and Prospects for 2025," Trend reports.

"SOFAZ's oil assets are predicted to amount to around $60 billion. Changes in global oil prices affect the Fund's revenues. Given the current geopolitical processes, we do not anticipate significant changes in terms of our risk and profitability throughout the year," he added.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more