Azerbaijan's SOFAZ forecasts oil revenues for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The oil revenues of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) are expected to reach 9.8 billion manat ($5.7 billion) this year, the Deputy Executive Director, Bahruz Bahramov, said at an event titled "SOFAZ Media Dialogue: Investment Results for 2024 and Prospects for 2025," Trend reports.

"SOFAZ's oil assets are predicted to amount to around $60 billion. Changes in global oil prices affect the Fund's revenues. Given the current geopolitical processes, we do not anticipate significant changes in terms of our risk and profitability throughout the year," he added.