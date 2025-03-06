Belarus to sustain role in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev has met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich, a source in the committee told Trend.

According to information, the committee chairman provided detailed information about the work carried out in the fields of urban planning and architecture in Azerbaijan in recent years and discussed the successful results of close cooperation with the relevant Belarusian institutions.

The significance of the design of Gizil Kangarli village in the Aghdam district in an agrarian town format, based on the relevant agreement signed last year, was particularly emphasized in terms of expanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

The ambassador welcomed the mutually beneficial cooperation in the design of residential settlements and construction facilities, adding that he won't spare any efforts in this direction.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel