Visa names news regional manager for Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Visa has named Sanjar Suleimanov as Vice President and Regional Manager for Central Asia, Trend reports.

In his new role, he will oversee the company’s operations in the region, focusing on expanding digital payments and innovative solutions while strengthening partnerships with banks, merchants, and cardholders.

Suleimanov joined Visa in 2020 as Director of Visa Direct in Central Asia and later expanded his responsibilities to Ukraine, Georgia, the CIS, and Southeast Europe. With over 15 years of experience in banking and consulting, he previously held key positions at Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan, Qazkom, KPMG, Sberbank Kazakhstan, and HSBC.

“We are pleased to appoint Sanjar to lead our operations in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan,” said Kristina Dorosh, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Visa in Ukraine, Georgia, the CIS, and Southeast Europe. “His extensive experience will contribute to the region’s cashless economy and adoption of advanced technologies.”

Suleimanov emphasized the region’s potential for digital payment growth. “We will continue driving innovation, ensuring faster, more convenient, and secure payment solutions to support a cashless economy,” he said.

Visa has operated in Central Asia for over 30 years, promoting digital payments and financial innovation across the region.