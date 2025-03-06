Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 6

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran Materials 6 March 2025 10:13 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 6, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 10 currencies increased and 35 decreased in price compared to March 5.

As for CBI, $1 equals 569,650 rials, and one euro is 613,304 rials, while on March 5, one euro was 605,258 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 6

Rial on March 5

1 US dollar

USD

568,650

569,650

1 British pound

GBP

732,526

731,170

1 Swiss franc

CHF

640,063

645,493

1 Swedish króna

SEK

55,588

54,545

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,957

51,289

1 Danish krone

DKK

82,224

81,137

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,555

6,582

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,112

156,456

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,845,598

1,861,538

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,600

205,629

100 Japanese yens

JPY

382,677

386,118

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,299

73,917

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,479,665

1,492,457

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

396,104

395,926

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

324,929

322,867

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,026

30,937

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,630

15,765

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,336

6,412

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,497

157,853

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,560

43,904

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

359,376

356,837

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,907

153,223

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,515,027

1,527,152

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

427,608

427,891

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

469,351

472,931

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,315

19,465

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

271

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

409,489

411,152

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,733

117,688

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,560

79,083

100 Thai baht

THB

1,694,778

1,703,800

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,840

128,652

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

394,027

393,866

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

803,456

810,416

1 euro

EUR

613,304

605,258

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

114,750

115,104

1 Georgian lari

GEL

204,738

206,023

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,960

34,993

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,803

7,860

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,196

175,686

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,090

337,993

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

996,115

997,140

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,341

52,699

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,342

164,309

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,844

8,922

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 757,450 rials and $1 costs 703,536 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 736,820 rials, and the price of $1 totals 684,374 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 887,000–890,000 rials, while one euro is about 955,000–958,000 rials.

