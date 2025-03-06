Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 6, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 10 currencies increased and 35 decreased in price compared to March 5.

As for CBI, $1 equals 569,650 rials, and one euro is 613,304 rials, while on March 5, one euro was 605,258 rials.

Currency Rial on March 6 Rial on March 5 1 US dollar USD 568,650 569,650 1 British pound GBP 732,526 731,170 1 Swiss franc CHF 640,063 645,493 1 Swedish króna SEK 55,588 54,545 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,957 51,289 1 Danish krone DKK 82,224 81,137 1 Indian rupee INR 6,555 6,582 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,112 156,456 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,845,598 1,861,538 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,600 205,629 100 Japanese yens JPY 382,677 386,118 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,299 73,917 1 Omani rial OMR 1,479,665 1,492,457 1 Canadian dollar CAD 396,104 395,926 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 324,929 322,867 1 South African rand ZAR 31,026 30,937 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,630 15,765 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,336 6,412 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,497 157,853 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,560 43,904 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 359,376 356,837 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,907 153,223 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,515,027 1,527,152 1 Singapore dollar SGD 427,608 427,891 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 469,351 472,931 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,315 19,465 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 271 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 409,489 411,152 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,733 117,688 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,560 79,083 100 Thai baht THB 1,694,778 1,703,800 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,840 128,652 1,000 South Korean won KRW 394,027 393,866 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 803,456 810,416 1 euro EUR 613,304 605,258 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 114,750 115,104 1 Georgian lari GEL 204,738 206,023 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,960 34,993 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,803 7,860 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,196 175,686 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,090 337,993 100 Philippine pesos PHP 996,115 997,140 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,341 52,699 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,342 164,309 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,844 8,922

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 757,450 rials and $1 costs 703,536 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 736,820 rials, and the price of $1 totals 684,374 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 887,000–890,000 rials, while one euro is about 955,000–958,000 rials.

