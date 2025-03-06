Azerbaijan-Serbia Intergovernmental Commission staff sees changes - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The staff of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia has been changed, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the minister of finance became the co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Intergovernmental Commission. Previously, this position was held by the minister of labor and social protection of the population.

Furthermore, the deputy minister of labor and social protection of the population was also included in the commission.