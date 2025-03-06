Wildberries in Uzbekistan pays hefty tax penalty following comprehensive audit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. Wildberries, the
Russian e-commerce giant, has paid 51.2 billion soums ($4 million)
in additional taxes following a tax audit conducted by the State
Tax Committee of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The committee continues its systematic efforts to ensure the
legalization of activities by entities engaged in e-commerce. In
the case of Wildberries, it was found that the company’s operations
in Uzbekistan did not fully comply with certain requirements of the
country's tax legislation.
Wildberries operates in Uzbekistan through its legal entity, WB
INT EXPORT LLC. A tax audit was conducted, which resulted in the
payment of 51.2 billion soums ($4 million) in additional tax
payments for the period of 2022–2024. Of this amount, 42.8 billion
soums ($3.3 million) were paid in value-added tax (VAT).
The State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan maintains a consistent and
objective approach to all taxpayers, ensuring equal conditions for
fulfilling tax obligations. Conducting business in full compliance
with Uzbekistan's legal requirements fosters transparent relations
with tax authorities and eliminates grounds for potential
claims.