Wildberries in Uzbekistan pays hefty tax penalty following comprehensive audit

The committee continues its systematic efforts to ensure the legalization of activities by entities engaged in e-commerce. In the case of Wildberries, it was found that the company’s operations in Uzbekistan did not fully comply with certain requirements of the country's tax legislation.

Wildberries operates in Uzbekistan through its legal entity, WB INT EXPORT LLC. A tax audit was conducted, which resulted in the payment of 51.2 billion soums ($4 million) in additional tax payments for the period of 2022–2024. Of this amount, 42.8 billion soums ($3.3 million) were paid in value-added tax (VAT).

The State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan maintains a consistent and objective approach to all taxpayers, ensuring equal conditions for fulfilling tax obligations. Conducting business in full compliance with Uzbekistan's legal requirements fosters transparent relations with tax authorities and eliminates grounds for potential claims.