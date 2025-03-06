President of Kyrgyzstan urges for national unity in supporting small HPPs

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 6. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov urged citizens to refrain from obstructing the construction of small hydropower plants (HPPs) across the country, Trend reports.

In a public statement, Zhaparov emphasized that there are currently 40 small HPPs operating nationwide, generating 312.5 million kWh of electricity. In addition, another 37 small hydropower plants are under construction, and 18 of them are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2025, supplying 385.2 million kWh to the national grid.

The president also highlighted the development of solar and wind power stations with a total capacity of 5,624 MW. Despite having the potential to produce 142 billion kWh of electricity, Kyrgyzstan currently generates only 14 billion kWh, utilizing just 10 percent of its capacity.

He further pointed out that in regions where small HPPs are being built, local communities have created obstacles, including roadblocks and disruptions to construction efforts, under the guise of environmental concerns such as polluting the water.

"Kyrgyzstan is a country rich in water resources, yet we import 3 billion kWh of electricity annually for 3.50 soms ($0.040) per kWh. Meanwhile, the population receives electricity at a subsidized rate of 1.11 soms ($0.013) per kWh, with the difference of 2.39 soms ($0.027) covered by the national budget, costing 8.5 billion soms ($97 million) each year," he said.

These funds, Zhaparov noted, come from taxes paid by Kyrgyz citizens. To address the electricity crisis, the government has been investing heavily in the construction of small and medium-sized HPPs since 2021. In addition to these projects, work has begun on the Kambarata-1 HPP.

The president underscored the importance of reducing imports, ensuring energy self-sufficiency, and ultimately exporting excess electricity. "It is a disgrace for a country at the source of water resources to be purchasing electricity from other nations," he added.

Zhaparov called on local authorities to fully support the construction of both private and state-owned small HPPs and urged local residents not to hinder the process.

"Construction work is taking place during the day. In the morning, before the water is contaminated, stock up on clean water. Endures temporary inconveniences for up to three months. The completed HPPs will serve our country, you, and future generations for a lifetime. Do not obstruct construction through self-imposed actions," Zhaparov concluded.