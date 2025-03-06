Samruk-Kazyna, ESTA Construction deliberate ammonia production potential in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 6. The Chairman of the Board of "Samruk-Kazyna," Nurlan Zhakupov, held a meeting with the CEO of ESTA Construction, Mustafa Toprak, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation, including the production of urea and ammonia in Kazakhstan.



The Joint-Stock Company "National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna" is a Kazakhstani investment holding founded in 2008 with the aim of enhancing the national welfare of Kazakhstan and implementing projects for the modernization of its economy.



Esta Group is a large construction holding company implementing projects in the construction of industrial and civil facilities in Türkiye, Russia, European countries, and other regions.