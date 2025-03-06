Turkmenistan voices support for establishing Iraqi diplomatic mission in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 6. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov offered assistance in opening a diplomatic mission of Iraq in Ashgabat during a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Trend reports.

In the conversation, the Turkmen leader emphasized the need to enhance bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed his readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in creating favorable conditions for the opening and effective operation of the Iraqi diplomatic mission in Ashgabat.

During the phone conversation, it was noted that Turkmen-Iraqi cooperation is growing in various areas, based on their shared historical and cultural ties. The two countries are working together in politics, trade, and culture. The President expressed gratitude to Iraq for supporting Turkmenistan's foreign policy of permanent neutrality and its initiatives in the UN and other international organizations.

In conclusion in the telephone conversation, the President expressed confidence in the further development of mutually beneficial interstate dialog in the interests of friendship and well-being of the peoples of the two countries and conveyed his best wishes.

In general, Turkmenistan and Iraq have been expanding their cooperation across various sectors, with a strong focus on the energy industry. Through a series of agreements, Turkmenistan has been supplying natural gas to Iraq, helping meet both countries' energy needs and boosting their bilateral trade relations.