EBRD supports North Macedonia-Serbia railway link on TEN-T

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. North Macedonia and Serbia have secured a 2.8 million euro grant from the European Union (EU) to develop a joint border railway station in Tabanovce, North Macedonia, along Corridor X, part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) extension, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed in Skopje by North Macedonia’s First Deputy President and Transport Minister Nikoloski, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Head in North Macedonia Türkmenoğlu.

The EU funds, provided through the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF), complement an existing 5 million euro loan from the EBRD. The project will upgrade existing infrastructure, construct energy-efficient buildings, and install photovoltaic panels.

Once operational, the joint station will be staffed by officials from both countries, streamlining customs procedures and reducing wait times for passengers and cargo. The project aims to boost regional connectivity and economic integration, with officials expressing hope for the revival of a passenger railway link between Skopje and Belgrade.

The 7.4 million euro project aligns with the European Commission’s connectivity agenda for the Western Balkans, enhancing trade, mobility, and economic growth in the region.