Uzbekistan, Türkiye to hold strategic cooperation council meeting in 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. Uzbekistan and Türkiye will hold next session of the high-level strategic cooperation council this year, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with Ambassador of Türkiye Ufuk Ulutaş at which he presented his credentials to the president.

In the course of the meeting, the president of Uzbekistan highlighted the strong political dialogue that has elevated bilateral relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, last year, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $3 billion, with investments amounting to $2 billion and approximately 2,000 joint companies. Major Turkish companies are engaged in large-scale cooperative projects across key sectors of the economy.

In addition, the International University of Turkic States is being established in Tashkent.