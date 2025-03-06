President of Uzbekistan receives credentials from newly appointed ambassadors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the credentials of newly appointed ambassadors to the country, Trend reports.

The credentials were presented by the Ambassadors of Egypt, Tamer Fathi; Italy, Piergabriele Papadia de Bottini; Kyrgyzstan, Duishonkul Chotonov; Belarus, Alexander Ogorodnikov; Georgia, David Kotaria; and Türkiye, Ufuk Ulutaş.

President Mirziyoyev warmly congratulated the ambassadors on the beginning of their diplomatic missions in Uzbekistan and expressed confidence in further strengthening bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the head of state emphasized the growing importance of international cooperation and reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to fostering mutual respect, friendship, and practical partnerships with countries worldwide.

The president also highlighted Uzbekistan’s role in regional diplomacy, noting the country’s chairmanship of the Consultative Meetings of Central Asian Leaders this year and its preparations for a historic summit in Tashkent.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, President Mirziyoyev wished the newly appointed ambassadors success in their honorable missions and encouraged active engagement with Uzbekistan’s regions and business community to enhance cooperation.

