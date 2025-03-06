Central Asia braces for high-level visits from EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Central Asian countries expect high-level visits from the European Union (EU), the EU spokesperson told Trend.

"The planned visit of the EU High Representative / Vice-President Kaja Kallas to Central Asia, which was scheduled for earlier this week, has been postponed due to illness. The trip will be rescheduled at the earliest possible date, although no specific date has been confirmed yet. The information will be communicated through the usual channels," the spokesperson said.

The representative of the EU emphasized that Eduards Stiprais, the new EU Special Representative for Central Asia, began his duties on March 1. His introductory visits to Central Asia are under planning. Eduards Stiprais has already been to Turkmenistan for talks earlier this week.

Furthermore, the spokesperson noted that Europe remains the largest investor in Central Asia, with major projects such as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route delivering significant benefits to the region. Looking ahead, the EU aims to further strengthen its cooperation with Central Asia in 2025.