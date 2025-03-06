Art builds bridges, not walls, says People's Artist of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Baku Network expert platform rolled out the next part of the analytical video series Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov," Trend reports.

The guest of the program was the renowned conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Eyyub Guliyev.

The conversation covered both professional aspects of musical arts and deeper themes, such as cultural interaction, the impact of politics on creativity, and the inevitable recognition of the superiority of Azerbaijan’s musical tradition on the global stage.

One of the central themes of the discussion was the role of art in fostering dialogue between nations. Guliyev shared his insights on the evolving perspective of the international music community towards Azerbaijani musicians and composers. He pointed out that even those who had once harbored biases against Azerbaijani artists are now increasingly compelled to acknowledge the exceptional legacy of Azerbaijan’s musical tradition.

"Recently, I've sensed that even colleagues who were once antagonistic towards us are coming to terms with the undeniable truth – you can’t ignore the facts. When they listen to the works of Amirov, Garayev, and Hajibeyov, they are left with no choice but to recognize them as extraordinary art. Its significance is irrefutable," the maestro said.

This process was particularly evident during the staging of the ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" by Fikret Amirov in Oman. Musicians from various countries, including the Baltic Ballet Theater, participated in the project. However, the presence of representatives from neighboring Armenia in the ensemble did not lead to tension – on the contrary, professional respect prevailed.

"When they see that our musicians demonstrate an incredible level, participate in prestigious competitions and international performances – they realize that it is impossible to oppose this," said Guliyev.

The maestro also recalled cases when Armenian representatives tried to boycott performances of Azerbaijani music, which only confirmed their fear of Azerbaijan's true cultural supremacy.

"Recently, an Armenian musician refused to participate in a concert in Sofia, stating that he would not play Azerbaijani music. In the end, the entire orchestra refused to perform. They are afraid to acknowledge the obvious," he added.

However, there are also completely different examples – when Armenian musicians approached the conductor after concerts to request sheet music for works by Amirov and Garayev.

"I hope they don't intend to appropriate them," the maestro said with a smile, adding, "However, the fact that they are interested says a lot."

Guliyev also addressed the issue of political pressure in the arts. He noted that some countries, in an attempt to please the Armenian lobby, take unprofessional and unjust positions regarding Azerbaijani artists.

"We see how some states, even those supporting Azerbaijan, suddenly make decisions dictated by political interests, not cultural fairness," he said.

According to him, art should remain outside politics, and any attempt to use it as a tool of pressure only heightens tensions.

"Music is light, goodness, a link between generations. Art builds bridges, not walls," Guliyev said.

The maestro drew historical parallels, recalling that during world wars, warring countries refused to perform each other's works, but over time realized the absurdity of this approach.

"Before World War I, Russia stopped performing Beethoven, and Germany – Tchaikovsky. But what happened in the end? Today, these barriers have been erased. People come to enlightenment," he added.

He emphasized that over time, art will always prevail over political contradictions, and for normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a shift in public consciousness from both sides is necessary.

"We demand nothing but justice. The Western Azerbaijan community, as a social organization, does not set political ultimatums. We simply want fair reconciliation," he added.

Concluding the discussion, Guliyev highlighted that Azerbaijan continues to actively represent its culture worldwide, and this work is yielding tangible results. He expressed confidence that large projects, like the staging of One Thousand and One Nights abroad, will become key to shaping a new perception of Azerbaijan in the global cultural arena.

"When you play Garayev, Amirov, Hajibeyov – you feel how much light, joy, and pride is in this music. This is the face of the nation," he said.

The maestro expressed hope that such initiatives would continue, and art would contribute to uniting people rather than dividing them.

