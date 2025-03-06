Uzbekistan, SCO chart path to trade facilitation through new pact

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 5. Uzbekistan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) discussed a trade facilitation pact, Trend reports.

This issue was reviewed at a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), who is visiting the country.

The talks focused on the adoption of the trade facilitation agreement, as well as initiatives such as the e-commerce program, investment promotion measures, the logistics digitalization plan, the SCO Future Technologies program, the Food Security Atlas, and other key projects.

The parties discussed pressing issues related to strengthening multilateral cooperation within the SCO. They stressed the importance of enhancing practical interaction to address common challenges and threats to stability and security, while also deepening collaboration based on principles of good neighborliness, trust, and partnership.

Special attention was given to the ongoing modernization of the SCO’s activities, a process initiated at the Samarkand Summit, including efforts to improve the efficiency of all organizational structures.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed preparations for the upcoming SCO Summit in China.

The itinerary for Yermekbayev encompasses a strategic engagement in Uzbekistan from March 4 through 7, followed by a diplomatic mission to Tajikistan on March 14 and 15, and culminating with a collaborative visit to Kyrgyzstan from March 17 through 19.