Kazakhstan, Qatar form new co-op pact on criminal investigations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 6. Members of the Senate of Kazakhstan approved the draft law “On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases," Trend reports.

Kazakh Senators ratified two agreements between Kazakhstan and Qatar: one on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and the other on the extradition of offenders.

The first agreement allows the countries to exchange legal information, assist in investigations, and search for and identify suspects.



The second agreement concerns the extradition of criminals. It regulates the conditions and procedures for extradition, guarantees that Kazakh citizens cannot be handed over to another state, and outlines the procedures for detention.

This Agreement on the Ratification was signed on February 14, 2024, during the visit of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Doha, Qatar.