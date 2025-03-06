Novruz festival to feature 'from village to city' fair in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. In light of the Novruz holiday, the "From Village to City" Novruz fair is set to be rolled out by the "Agro Supply and Procurement" OJSC, under the Ministry of Agriculture, from March 8-19, the Ministry told Trend.

The fair will run like clockwork for 12 days straight. The main aim of the event is to hit the nail on the head by catering to the increasing appetite for rural products during the holiday season with local, healthy offerings while also giving farmers a leg up with an alternative sales avenue.

One of the primary benefits of the fair is that the commodities will be transacted directly by the producers themselves.

More than 55 farmers from over 20 regions are set to throw their hats in the ring at the fair, showcasing a cornucopia of over 150 varieties of agricultural and food products. The products up for grabs will be showcased by farmers who have signed on the dotted line to take part, with no strings attached for the stands, scales, refrigerators, or any other gear.

To ensure the quality of the products, the Mobile Food Laboratory of the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency (AQTA) will operate at the fair every day. Citizens can use the laboratory’s services to check the quality indicators of any product on sale.

The fair will be held in the Narimanov district, at Fatali Khan Khoyski Street, 5 (near the "Ganjlik" metro station).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel