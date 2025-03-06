Kazakhstan takes vigorous steps to ensure economic and financial stability

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 6. Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired the Economic Policy Council, which discussed strengthening and measures to ensure economic balance and strengthen the country's financial stability, Trend reports.

These discussions are held in connection with the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's instructions given in the Address to the people of Kazakhstan "Fair Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, and Public Optimism."

Moreover, approaches to balance monetary and fiscal policy to improve macroeconomic policy equilibrium were discussed.



At the meeting, the attention was focused on increasing the resilience of public finances and the quality of economic growth based on market mechanisms. Proposals were heard on institutional strengthening to ensure compliance with budget rules and targets, increasing the role of the private sector in financing the economy, and reducing systemic risks in the financial sector.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Bank Timur Suleimenov, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Presidential Assistant for Economic Affairs Kanat Sharlapaev, Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Asset Irgaliev, as well as the leadership of responsible ministries.