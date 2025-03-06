Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan eases restrictions on methane gas stations with gradual rollback

Uzbekistan Materials 6 March 2025 11:46 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. Uzbekistan will gradually resume the operation of methane refueling stations starting from 09:00 (GMT+5) today, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan shared that in early March, Uzbekistan faced a sharp drop in temperatures, leading to increased natural gas consumption and a decrease in pressure within the gas pipelines. As a result, priority was given to supplying natural gas to the population and social sector facilities, temporarily halting the operations of methane refueling stations.

Following prompt measures taken in the last few days, gas pressure in the pipelines was normalized, which allows to gradually restore the operation of methane filling stations.

On December 9, the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan announced the introduction of temporary short-term restrictions on the operation of gas stations. Due to the cold weather, gas consumption sharply increased, causing a drop in pressure within the pipelines.

