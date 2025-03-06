Kazakhstan's Air Astana boosts its fleet size

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 6. The fleet of Air Astana Group of Companies has increased to 60 aircraft after the arrival of a new Airbus A320neo in Kazakhstan’s Almaty today, Trend reports via Air Astana.

Now, the full-service airline Air Astana operates a fleet of 35 aircraft, while the low-cost carrier FlyArystan operates 25 aircraft. Both airlines of the Group are showing rapid growth, expanding their route network to Asia, Europe, and the Middle East by increasing their fleet of modern Airbus A321LR and Airbus A320neo aircraft. FlyArystan continues to actively develop budget travel within Kazakhstan and Central Asia, as well as increasing the number of long-haul flights to Georgia, China, and the Middle East.

"The expansion of our fleet to 60 aircraft is a significant achievement for the Air Astana Group and an important step toward realizing our strategic plans. We will continue to invest in modern aircraft and expand our flight geography, offering passengers even more opportunities for convenient and comfortable travel both within the region and beyond," said Peter Foster, CEO of the Group.

The fleet of Air Astana Group of Companies will continue to expand and is expected to reach 80 aircraft by 2028.