Turkmenistan sets to participate in Caspian Transport Logistics forum in 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 6. The International Forum Caspian Region Transport Logistics 2025 will take place in Astrakhan from April 23 through 24, 2025, bringing together participants from Russia, CIS countries, the Caspian region, as well as India, China, and Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The event will focus on the development of the Volga-Caspian transport system and the international "North-South" corridor. Key topics of the forum will include the development of new transport routes and the potential creation of special economic zones, which could significantly enhance Astrakhan’s position as a major transport hub in the region.

Participants will include stevedoring and logistics companies, freight forwarders, cargo owners, and operators of various types of transportation: water, rail, and road.

The previous forum, "Caspian Region Transport Logistics 2024," was held from April 23-25 of the previous year in Astrakhan. The event addressed key issues in transport logistics, including improving competitiveness and implementing new technologies. Special attention was given to agro-logistics, transport corridors, and the modernization of the region's port infrastructure.