Kyrgyzstan invites Vietnamese president for official visit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 6. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has invited President of Vietnam Luong Tam Quang to make an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

The invitation was delivered by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev during his official visit to Vietnam in a meeting with Luong Tam Quang.

"We highly value the historical ties between our peoples, based on mutual respect, support, and a shared commitment to justice, independence, and prosperity. The Kyrgyz Republic is ready to take bilateral relations with Vietnam to a new level. In order to further strengthen cooperation, it's necessary to intensify political contacts at a high level, regularly organize intergovernmental consultations, and promote the exchange of visits of official delegations," said Kasymaliev.

Luong Tam Quang conveyed his greetings to Sadyr Zhaparov, and observed that the intergovernmental dynamics between the nations are fortifying and articulated a desire to enhance synergistic collaboration between the two entities to an advanced tier.

"Your official visit to our country will open a new chapter in bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam," said Luong Tam Quang.

During the negotiations, the sides engaged in a discourse regarding the potential for enhancing bilateral synergies across multiple domains.



Focused efforts were directed towards enhancing trade and economic synergies, alongside fostering cultural, humanitarian, and investment collaborations.

