Turkmenistan, Iraq forge path for gas supply deal through SWAP agreement

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 6. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani discussed issues related to the supply of Turkmen gas via a SWAP agreement through Iran during a phone conversation, Trend reports.

Moreover, it was noted that Turkmenistan remains committed to its policy of exporting energy resources to global markets through diversification. In this regard, it was highlighted that two years ago, Turkmenistan and Iraq began cooperation in the gas sector by reaching an agreement on the annual supply of 10 bcm of Turkmen natural gas to Iraq via a SWAP agreement through neighboring Iran.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani reaffirmed his country’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation in the energy sector and stated that the necessary work is already underway to facilitate this process.

On November 8, 2023, a meeting was held in Ashgabat between representatives of "Turkmengaz" and an Iraqi. Following the meeting, a protocol was signed outlining the key commercial terms of an agreement under which Turkmenistan will supply Iraq with 10 bcm of gas annually for five years via a swap agreement through Iran.