ICAO praises Kazakhstan's preliminary report on AZAL jet crash investigation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 6. The Director of the European and North Atlantic (EUR/NAT) Office of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Nicolas Rallo, has praised Kazakhstan's report on the investigation of the crash of an "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) aircraft, Trend reports.

During a meeting with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev, Rallo emphasized the efforts of Kazakhstan and the entire investigation commission, which enabled the completion of the preliminary report less than 1.5 months after the crash.

"I urge you to continue ensuring full adherence to the Convention on International Civil Aviation throughout the investigation process," he added.

On December 25, 2024, an Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered as 4K-AZ65 in the state registry and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), operating a regular flight J2-8243 from Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russian Federation, crashed near Aktau Airport in the Republic of Kazakhstan. As a result of the aviation accident, two crew members (the captain and the co-pilot), a senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers lost their lives. Despite the human casualties and injuries, during an emergency landing, it was possible to save the lives of 29 people thanks to the professionalism, courage, and bravery of the pilots and attendants. Following the receipt of information about the emergency landing in the Republic of Kazakhstan, necessary search and rescue operations were immediately carried out, and survivors were evacuated and provided medical assistance.

The preliminary report confirmed the following facts:

1. On December 25, 2024, the Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered as 4K-AZ65 and owned by “Azerbaijan Hava Yollari” CJSC (Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL)), was fully airworthy when it started its flight and while operating to Grozny. These airworthiness conditions, including the operation of the flight control systems, were confirmed by FDR data.

2. Both engines of the aircraft were operational up until the accident. This information is confirmed by the FDR records.

3. The aircraft lost GPS signals in the airspace of the Russian Federation, also experiencing the same failure above Grozny Airport.

4. Due to adverse weather conditions, the aircraft unsuccessfully attempted to land in Grozny two times, and then the captain decided to return to Baku. Following this decision, the CVR recorded two external noises, occurring at 24-second intervals over Grozny.

5. Analysis of the CVR and FDR data showed that, 4 seconds after the first external noise, the 3rd hydraulic system failed, followed by the failure of the 1st hydraulic system 6 seconds later, and the 2nd hydraulic system 21 seconds later.

6. Numerous through and blind damages were found on the fuselage, and photos and video recordings were taken. The number of such damages was particularly high in the AFT part of the aircraft, including the vertical and horizontal stabilizers. Moreover, some of them were found in the left wing and the left engine.

7. It was recorded that the damages in the fuselage were caused by foreign objects. No evidence of a bird strike was noted in the preliminary report.

8. Foreign objects that did not belong to the aircraft structure were discovered in the wreckage damages, and photos of these objects were made available to the public in the preliminary report. Additional expert examinations will be carried out to determine the exact origin of these objects.

9. At 05:13:32 the aircraft lost primary flight controls; at 05:21:42 the coordinating air traffic controller conveyed to Grozny ATC the information on the “Carpet” special operation.

10. No information relating to an explosion of the oxygen cylinders is included in the report.

According to the ICAO requirements under the Chicago Convention, a final report on the causes of the accident shall be prepared within one year from the date of the accident. Relevant work on drafting the final report has already started involving Kazakhstan and other states participating in the investigation.

