Another group of IDPs resettle in Hasanriz village of Azerbaijan's Aghdara (PHOTO)

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, March 6. Following the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the great return to the territories liberated from occupation in Azerbaijan continues, Trend reports.

Families who had previously temporarily lived in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are now resettling in Hasanriz village in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district.

At this stage, 25 families, totaling 75 people, are relocating to the village.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support. They also thanked the courageous Azerbaijani Army and the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated their homeland from occupation. In honoring the martyrs who sacrificed their lives, the returnees sent their deepest respects and wished strength and patience to their families.

To date, around 40,000 people live in Karabakh and East Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, as well as specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

