Kyrgyzstan puts temporary halt on mineral fertilizer exports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 6. Kyrgyzstan has introduced a temporary ban on the export of mineral fertilizers outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), for a period of six months, Trend reports.

According to a government decree, the ban applies to all types of mineral fertilizers, with exceptions for international transit and humanitarian aid provided by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decree specifies that if the quality of the mineral fertilizers does not meet established standards, the ban will not apply to their re-export.

This move is seen as a strategic decision aimed at protecting national interests, supporting domestic agriculture, and ensuring the stable development of the agro-industrial sector.

The Customs and Border Guard Service will take measures to prevent the illegal export of fertilizers to enforce the ban.