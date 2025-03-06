Uzbekistan, Italy discuss upcoming visit of PM Meloni to Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. Uzbekistan and Italy have discussed the upcoming visit of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Tashkent, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Italian Ambassador Piergabriele Papadia de Bottini, at which he presented his credentials to the president.

The president of Uzbekistan emphasized that Italy is an important strategic partner with significant political and economic potential.

Currently, large-scale projects with Italian companies are being successfully implemented in areas such as green energy, chemistry, engineering, light industry, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, and tourism.

In the near future, a meeting of the Intergovernmental Working Group and a business forum are scheduled, along with a visit by the Governor of Lombardy to Uzbekistan, during which the Regional Council will be held. Additionally, the creation of a joint investment fund has been noted as a key priority.

The main task now is to organize a reciprocal visit of the Italian Prime Minister to Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, the dialogue between the foreign ministers continues in the format of Italy-Central Asia. Branches of the Polytechnic University of Turin and the University of Pisa are operating effectively in Tashkent. Last year, the first Forum of Leading Universities was held. Recently, the Days of Uzbekistan's Culture took place in the cities of Rome and Viareggio.