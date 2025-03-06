Azerbaijan's SOFAZ updates investment policy and asset allocations for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Amendments to the investment policy of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) regarding currency and asset allocations for the year 2025 have been revealed, said Toghrul Rahimbeyli, Head of the Asset Allocation, Risk, and Return Department of the SOFAZ Risk Management Department, Trend reports.

Addressing the event titled "SOFAZ Media Dialogue: Investment Results of 2024 and Prospects for 2025," Rahimbeyli expanded on the Fund's plans.

"Starting this year, the Fund’s currency allocation will include a minimum of 85 percent in US dollars, gold, euros, and British pounds, with the remaining 15 percent in other currencies. Regarding asset allocation, bonds will account for 40 percent, stocks for 25 percent, real estate and infrastructure for 10 percent, and gold for 25 percent," he said.

