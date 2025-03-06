Central Bank of Azerbaijan, National Bank of Georgia ink memo to reinforce financial ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the National Bank of Georgia, the chairman of the CBA, Taleh Kazimov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We were pleased to welcome the delegation led by Natia Turnava, Governor of the National Bank of Georgia.

In the course of the meeting, we discussed the current state of cooperation between our institutions and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

To further strengthen our collaboration, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding, marking an important step in enhancing the partnership between our central banks and reinforcing the financial sectors of both countries.

We are confident that this cooperation will be long-lasting and successful," the publication reads.

