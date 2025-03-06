Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss strategic partnership relations and prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone talk with Foreign Minister of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the information, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of friendly and strategic partnership relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, it was emphasized that the existing political dialogue between our countries at the top and high levels, intensive visits, and the mechanism of political consultations contribute to further strengthening of our relations.

The importance of further expanding such political contacts in the current year was stressed.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional issues.