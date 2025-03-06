Azerbaijan's Baku hosts opening ceremony of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The opening ceremony of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Farid Gayibov, spoke about the country's gymnastics successes and the renowned contests that take place annually.

He mentioned that Azerbaijan has always been in the limelight for its stellar achievements in gymnastics.



The minister pointed out that this competition will be a game changer in the development and promotion of artistic gymnastics in Azerbaijan, paving the way for athletes to gain invaluable experience.

To note, Azerbaijan is represented in the competition among men by Nikita Simonov (hoop), Ivan Tikhonov (horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzade (freestyle, pommel horse), Mansum Safarov (vault, horizontal bar), Murad Agharzayev (freestyle), Ramin Damirov (parallel bars), and among women by Nazanin Teymurova (in each of six apparatuses) and Deniz Aliyeva (in each of six apparatuses).

At the end of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest execution score will also be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy.

The World Cup will conclude on March 9.

