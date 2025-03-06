Uzatom, IAEA discuss Uzbekistan's adherence to int'l nuclear safety legal documents

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. Uzatom and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) discussed Uzbekistan's accession to international legal documents in the areas of nuclear safety and non-proliferation, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between the Director of the Uzatom Agency Azim Akhmedkhadjaev and the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi.

Rafael Grossi highly praised the large-scale reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and emphasized achievements of bilateral cooperation following the official visit to Tashkent and Samarkand on December 4-5, 2024.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation, particularly current projects, future directions of interaction, and regulatory issues in the field of nuclear technology.

In this regard, the IAEA expressed its readiness to send a team of international lawyers to assist in implementing international obligations and adapting legislation to meet modern requirements.

Special attention was given to projects from the roadmap, such as Beams of Hope and ZODIAC, as well as initiatives in radiation and isotope technologies. The proposal to establish a School on Small Modular Reactors at the Tashkent branch of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, aimed at improving the qualifications of specialists, was also discussed.

Moreover, the initiative to apply IAEA international standards in cotton farming, designed to improve crop yields and product quality through Uzbekistan’s participation in the Atoms4Food program, was also discussed. This program focuses on introducing advanced nuclear technologies to enhance food security.

Following the meeting, the IAEA Director General positively assessed Uzbekistan’s strategic initiatives in nuclear energy and technology, noting their innovativeness and potential, as well as the country's commitment to international cooperation. He reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s status as a key IAEA partner in the region.