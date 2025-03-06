Azerbaijan extinguishes Armenian-set fire on border with Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The "112" hotline of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations has received information about the outbreak of a fire set by Armenia in an open area of Heydarabad settlement in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Sadarak district bordering with Armenia, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, following the information, the district's fire protection unit forces were immediately deployed to the scene.

"Thanks to the prompt actions of the firefighters, the fire was extinguished in the shortest possible time, preventing its extension.

The fire burned about seven ha of dry grass and shrubs. The adjacent areas were successfully protected from the fire," the information notes.

