Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ reviews key revenue milestones over two decades

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Since its inception, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has accumulated a total of $207.3 billion in earnings by the end of 2024, said Vadim Pshenichniy, Director of the SOFAZ Risk Management Department, Trend reports.

Addressing the event titled "SOFAZ Media Dialogue: Investment Results of 2024 and Prospects for 2025," Pshenichniy shared the latest figures.

"Since its establishment, the Fund's expenditures have totaled $147.3 billion as of last year's results," he said.

Pshenichniy also noted that the Fund's revenue from oil and gas agreements amounted to $192.4 billion, while investment earnings were $14.9 billion.

Moreover, the Fund's transfers to the state budget were $132.6 billion, project financing totaled $11.9 billion, off-budget expenditures were $2.3 billion, and the Fund's operational costs amounted to $470 million," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel